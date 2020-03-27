Tamale and Ho Teaching Hospital to begin Covid-19 test next week - Pius Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Hadzide has disclosed that two additional testing centres for Covid-19 will be ready next week.
According to him, the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital will be ready next week for Covid-19 testing.
The additional facilities being added will take the sole burden of testing from the two existing facilities, Noguchi Memorial Institute and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.
READ ALSO : Rawlings tests negative for Covid-19, closes office temporarily
In a television interview, Pius Hadzide said calibration of systems at the hospitals is underway and hopefully early next week the facilities will be ready for Covid-19 testing.
"I also do know that by next week we should be able to start doing the test in Ho and Tamale. Calibration of the system is now being done, so that very early next week we can start.."
Ghana records four more Covid-19 cases, total now 136
Ghana has recorded four more Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 136.
As at the morning of 27 March 2020, a total of fifty-seven (57) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions. All the other fifty-four (54) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.
Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK).
The number of confirmed cases among travellers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78).
In respect of contact tracing, a total of 1,006 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.