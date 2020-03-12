There could be a possible shortage of goods, price hikes due to coronavirus - GUTA warns

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng has warned that there could be a possible shortage of goods due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
He also said the prices of goods could go up swiftly due to the shortage of goods on the international market.
“About 60% of our traders do physical travelling to the open market in Asia to buy their goods. These people are not travelling at all. So they’re not going to bring in any goods and so if there is a shortage of goods now, until the time that this epidemic is contained, they will not be able to restock for the next couple of months. So it all indicates that by the middle of May, we are going to face some shortage. And because of demand and supply, prices are going to go higher,” he spoke of Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Wednesday [March 11, 2020].
GUTA had earlier advised its members to defer any plans to travel to China until the disease is brought under control.
In a press statement, the Association said its members should find other means of transacting business other than travelling to that country until the outbreak is brought under control.
GUTA also admonished its members who have returned recently from or are returning from a trip to China and its environs to visit the nearest hospitals for diagnosis immediately they feel any symptoms.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has suspended temporarily foreign travels for all public officials.
According to the government, this constitutes measures it has taken to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.