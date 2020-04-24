There will be some difficulty in paying salaries of STC staff this month - Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) Nana Akomea says there will be some difficulty in paying their staff after almost a month of being out of business.
This was down to the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi which lasted for three weeks.
This saw no movement in and out of Accra and Kumasi thereby compelling the STC to halt its business for that period.
President Akufo-Addo last week lifted the lockdown and the STC have begun work again but Nana Akomea says they will struggle a bit to pay their staff because no revenue was generated during the lockdown period.
"During the lockdown, we were not operating at all, there is going to be some difficulty in paying salaries as a result of losing almost a month of operations," he said on the Joy Super Morning Show.
Nana Akomea also announced some measures the STC has put in place to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus now that they are back in business.
Aside practising social distancing by loading their buses to just 60% full, the STC also checks the temperature of all passengers boarding their buses.
"We test the temperature of every passenger and also check for the wearing of the face mask which is key"
He also said they are doing everything possible to ensure that all passengers follow safety measures which in the long run ensure the rate of infection does not shoot up.
As of April 19, Ghana had recorded 1,154 COVID-19 cases with 120 recoveries and 9 deaths.