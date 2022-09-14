Transport fares to increase by 30% on September 21

Transport fares in the country are expected to go up by 30% on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
This according to the Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union is due to the increment in fuel prices, spare parts and the poor management of the economy by the government.”
“In consultation with our mother body the GPRTU of TUC, we wish to announce to the general public that there will a 30% increment on fares starting September 21, 2022,” a joint statement from the public transport unions announced.
“Electricity tariffs, water tariffs, prices of spare parts, prices of food and pure water prices have all increased, hence we have no option than to also increase our fares.”
According to the unions, because of the aforementioned issues, “we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.”
The transport unions thus pleaded for the cooperation of the public.
“As stated earlier, we are urging the general public to cooperate with us on our new fares coming September 21, 2022”, the statement added.
Transport fares went up by 20 percent in May.
As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.
At the moment, the price of petrol per litre has crossed GH¢11 and diesel sells for over GH¢14 per litre at most pumps.