GPRTU to meet over possible transport fares increment

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will in the coming days hold a crunch meeting to deliberate on a “possible” upward adjustment of transport fares.
The union say the continual rise within the value of petroleum merchandise is draining the funds of business car homeowners.
The value of petrol per litre has crossed GH¢11 and diesel sells for over GH¢14 per litre at most pumps.
Head of Communications at GPRTU, Abbas Moro in an interview pressured that members underneath the union are pushing for a rise in transport fares.
“We have sensitized the general public that whenever the prices of fuel go up 10 percent above the existing price, automatically we are supposed to increase fares. There are so many things to look out for including the current economic situation. So for where we are heading towards, we cannot keep sacrificing – definitely when our leadership meets something positive must come out,” he told Citi FM.
Transport fares went up by 20 percent in May.
As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took impact, petrol and diesel had been promoting at a nationwide common of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.