UEW: Reinstate me, Former V-C Prof. Avoke

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke, says he must be reinstated.
He insisted that an Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) report exonerated him of any wrongdoing.
Professor Mawutor Avoke at a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, asked to be given the opportunity to go back to complete his unexpired term – he has six months to the end of his tenure.
He accused incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Afful-Broni of deliberately scheming to get him out of office so he could replace him.
He is also asking for the reinstatement of other lecturers who have similarly been dismissed.
In Prof Avoke’s view, the recent leadership tussle has brewed “tension in the university because there are some individuals who believe the proper thing has to be done”.
In his opinion, the current Vice-Chancellor and some other individuals manipulated the court system against him “by not going to court, by giving excuses, the least opportunity not responding to the suits that we have filed, these are all classical manipulations”, he told Class FM.
At least 30 staff of the university, including 23 lecturers lost their jobs within the past year.
In the view of Prof Avoke, all the lecturers, who were also dismissed by the current Vice-Chancellor, must be reinstated to bring sanity on campus.
“Naturally, because many of them were dismissed unjustly”.
The dismissals caused an uproar on campus and the student body and the alumni embarked on a series of protests, one of which turned violent and led to the temporary closure of the school.
The school has since been reopened with three of the six sacked lecturers reinstated.
