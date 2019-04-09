UEW: I haven't recieved an official letter regarding my reinstatement - Lecturer

One of the three lecturers, Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong reinstated by the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) says he has not received an official letter revoking his dismissal yet.
According to him, there was only a statement on the University website in that regard.
Speaking on Citi News, Dr Osei Sarpong said his appointment was officially terminated, therefore an official letter reinstating him was necessary
“Unfortunately I have not received an official communication from the University for my reinstatement. When you go to the University website, you will see the press release there, mentioning my name as part of the three who have been reinstated but as I speak to you now, I have not received any official document,” he said.
Dr Osei Sarpong also said without an official document in regards to his reinstatement it would be illegal of him to teach
“My appointment was terminated with an official letter, so if I am going to be reinstated I need an official letter. I would not have any legal backing in the class if anything is to happen to me,” he said.
Background
On April 3, 2019, the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) reinstated three lecturers who were dismissed.
The reinstated lecturers of UEW included Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Dr Frimpong Kwaku Duku and Prof Ephraim Avea Nsoh
The school reopened on Monday, April 8, 2019, after it was closed following student protests over the dismissal of some of the lecturers.
Dismissals and protests
Students of the UEW protested the sackings of some senior staff of the school by the Vice Chancellor.
The situation led to a series of demonstrations by students, including a violent one that resulted in the destruction of school properties.
The demand was also accompanied by calls for lecturers and other staff who have been sacked to be immediately reinstated.
In the heat of the moment, some students felt the sackings were an act of sabotage adding that they will demonstrate until their demands are met.
Students and lecturers have been insisting that the Vice-Chancellor of the school, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, must resign for normalcy to return at the school.