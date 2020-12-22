Video suggesting John Mahama is President-elect doctored - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has come out to brush off a video which suggested that former President John Mahama was announced President-elect by EC boss Jean Mensa.
The EC said the public should disregard the video and added that President Akufo-Addo is the President-elect and the declaration has been gazetted by the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL).
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
Below is the EC press release