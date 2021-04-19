We must have capacity to remove disabled vehicles from our roads - Ign. Adonteng

Director in Charge of Planning and Programmes at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng says the country must put in efforts to remove disabled vehicles from our roads.
His comments come on the back of an accident at Tesano last week where a bus ran into a faulty trailer parked in the middle of the road.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile, he said something must be done immediately about these faulty vehicles on our roads.
READ ALSO: Dual carriage roads, alternative means of transport ways to reduce accidents - Dr Asenso-Gyambibi
"We need to find a way to always take off disabled vehicles from our roads, just last week we saw what happened at Tesano. We have to be going round to take off these vehicles if not we will witness so many accidents. We must do something by all means. We must go back to the old concept and bring it back. Somebody must get the capacity to remove disabled vehicles. How do we remove these disabled vehicles so that we don't drive into them?"
Ghana has reached a grim milestone in terms of road traffic accidents with 771 persons dying between January and March this year alone amid the ongoing pandemic.
This chilling revelation forms part of data collated by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.
This essentially means more people have died due to road carnage in the period than the number of lives cumulatively claimed by the novel coronavirus since the country recorded its first two case back in March 2020.
As of the April 14, 2021, the Ghana Health Service put the mortality rate of the virus at 763.
However, latest figures from the Police paint a rather unfortunate picture as road accidents within the first quarter surpass Covid-19 casualties so far with another 4700 suffering various of injuries in the process.