Dual carriage roads, alternative means of transport ways to reduce accidents - Dr Asenso-Gyambibi

The Director/Principal Research Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Dr Asenso-Gyambibi has given some solutions on how Ghana can reduce road accidents.
Dr Senso-Gyambibi says there are so many causes of road accidents in the country but if we put things in order we can reduce the carnage.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile, he suggested that, construction of dual carriage roads, alternative transports and education are some ways to curb this menace.
"Ghana can't run away from constructing dual carriages, if it takes five years to dualize Kumasi-Accra Road it is good for us. We are a middle-income country and moving forward we can't drive on single carriages. We also need to educate our children at the basic level. We should embed road safety education in our curriculum. We also need alternative means of transport, if I can use the railway to get to my office in less than ten minutes, I wouldn't want to use the road"
Ghana has reached a grim milestone in terms of road traffic accidents with 771 persons dying between January and March this year alone amid the ongoing pandemic.
This chilling revelation forms part of data collated by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.
This essentially means more people have died due to road carnage in the period than the number of lives cumulatively claimed by the novel coronavirus since the country recorded its first two case back in March 2020.
As of April 14, 2021, the Ghana Health Service put the mortality rate of the virus at 763.
However, latest figures from the Police paint a rather unfortunate picture as road accidents within the first quarter surpass Covid-19 casualties so far with another 4700 suffering various of injuries in the process.