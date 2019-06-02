Your lack of professionalism has brought embarrassment to the President - Ghana Beyond Aid C'tee tells contractor

The Ghana Beyond Aid Committee has released a statement demanding explanations and an apology from the contrator who produced the artwork for the document on why he produced a picture of a building in Kenya instead.
The committee wants Richard Bansah to provide an apology to them for his “indiscretion and lack of professionalism.”
The committee earlier apologized to Ghanaians for the mistake.
The Ghana Beyond Aid charter was launched by President Akufo-Addo on May Day and is expected to guide the country on its journey to self-reliance.
Read the full statement below
LETTER OF PROTEST: USE OF IMAGE OF THE DAWIT INSURANCE BUILDING IN NAIROBI, KENYA ON THE COVER DESIGN OF THE 'GHANA BEYOND AID' DOCUMENT
You were commissioned to produce an original artwork that reflects the vision of 'Ghana Beyond Aid' and the highlights of the Charter and Strategy Document. This artwork was used as the cover page of the Document. You were required to produce an original piece of artwork.
You, however, used a picture of the Dawit Insurance Building in Nairobi. Kenya and presented it to the Committee as though it was your original work. This singular act of indiscretion and lack of professionalism on your part has brought embarrassment to the President, the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee and its Chairman.
You are therefore required to provide explanation and formal apology to the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee.
This Is an urgent matter and you are required to treat it as such.
