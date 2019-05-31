Ghana Beyond Aid Committee apologises for photoshopped Kenyan building

The Ghana Beyond Aid Committee has apologized for the use of Kenya’s skyline as cover for the Ghana Beyond Aid Charter.
A statement from the committee signed by the secretary Dr Eric Yeboah said, "the committee apologises unreservedly to the President and the nation for this error, and takes full responsibility for it. We are ensuring that the cover page of the document is replaced before bulk copies are printed for widespread circulation. We regret this error, once again."
The document put together by a committee headed by the senior minister depicts high rise buildings over a green landscape. One of the buildings in the image has however turned out to be the headquarters of Dawit Insurance in Nairobi.
The development has provoked some Ghanaians including Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak who has described the flop as embarrassing to the nation.
“I feel so embarrassed and government minions should spare us. You see a spirited defence of this very embarrassing spectacle. They are telling Ghanaians that we shouldn’t worry about the cover of the document; we should focus on the substance. But if you were to go inside the substance you will even realize that there a bundle of contradictions.”
