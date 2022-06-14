Ways to look taller without wearing heels

It's okay to want to look tall and get some confidence in your day-to-day life, and there are some fantastic tips which can help you replace that bothering high heel with flats and still look an inch or two taller.
Understandably, having a short height can sometimes be concerning; listening to that height comparison, finding it difficult to adjust in a crowd, and taking multiple opinions and medicines; will add unnecessary weight on the shoulder.
Ladies, try different measures apart from choosing the pain of high heels, even though that high heel boots and stilettoes look so catchy and endearing but it brings lots of pain and cramps afterwards. Let’s catch up with some solutions which would be more pleasing than the high heels.
Straight fit pants
Straight fit pants are your getaway to a comfortable evening or hectic office work. It relaxes your muscle from those binding skinny jeans, lets your blood circulate properly, and adds an inch to that petite look.
A straight pant is perfect for aligning with a plain shirt tugged in, which brings a long symmetrical look to the body, hence an ideal look to overcome your insecurity about your height.
A homogenous pattern
Generally, when the talk is about that sleek and chic dress, it is imperative to understand that a well-drawn and monochromatic dress beats all that multi-design dress for the best dress at any time of the day.
It will give an illusion of a long dress as a part of a tall body, blending perfectly to provide that elevated girl look. However, to carry on this beautiful dress in a classy style, pair the monochromatic dress with a matching shoe for that admiring look.
Another highly recommended dress; try to wear a maxi-length dress with a solid colour or one with small prints all over, and it's better to match with a bun knot or a ponytail--tying the hair gives an illusion of a tall look.
High waist jeans
Be it a college day, date day, or a picnic, if you get uncomfortable about the height problem with your regular jeans, it's the right time to update your closet. Buy one or two high-rise jeans, preferably light blue and a black one.
The plain colour gives a neat look while the high waistline lifts the waist location; it provides an illusion of a long leg, thus, nullifying the height issue in a crowd.
Another way to outshine the problem is to wear a high waist ankle cropped jeans. It makes the legs look longer, while the bare ankle also shows another one-two inch extra to that height.
Opt for a skin-toned shoes
Knowing your skin tone is a sign of a competent and self-caring person. The perfect dress matches with the right belt and the right shoes. If you choose a sleek summer dress with a mini hemline, you might want to add a skin colour shoes to your wardrobe. Matching these skin coloured shoes with your dress will give an extra height to your regular size; it fits with the skin tone and lifts your height above the ground.
Vertical stripe dress
You can see models rocking long and vertical stripe dresses, shirts and pants in current fashion shows.
The fashion police could flash the red light over a monochromatic sheer stripe dress, but the blend of a perfect stripe shirt tucked in a high waist stripe pants with a black belt gives you a Sonam Kapoor look. The height issue gets hidden in the stripes and that too without irritating high heels.
