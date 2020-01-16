2020 elections : NDC launches electronic platform to raise funds for campaign

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a digital campaign aimed at getting members to help finance the party's campaign ahead of the general elections slated for December 7, 2020.
Members of the party are required to download a special application on play store on their mobile phones to enable them easily contribute to the campaign.
As part of the initiative, members of the party are also required to adopt and contribute funds through their respective branches in order to ease the financial burden of organising a national campaign on national executives and flagbearer.
The campaign was launched by the party’s flagbearer former President John Mahama at a ceremony in Accra today January 16, 2020.
Addressing members of the party, Mr Mahama said: ” Those of you in the business community who want to contribute, because of the vengeful nature of this current administration, we will protect your identity.
“Ghanaians look forward to the NDC stepping up to the plate and rescuing power from this government that promised so much but has delivered little. A government that said it will provide inclusive government but has practised the worse form of nepotism”.
On his part, the national chairman of the party Samuel Ofosu Ampofo urged party members to contribute in their small way to support the party to finance its campaign activities.
“We are not asking anything big if everyone gives us GHC1 we will get such a colossal amount to support this party, Let us not leave the financing of this party on the shoulders of a few individuals”.
