Eminent Advisory Committee's intervention will lead to EC abandoning new voters' register - NDC

The National Democratic (NDC) says the intervention by the Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission will lead to the EC eventually abandoning the idea to compile new voters' register.
According to the party, the Electoral Commission had rejected any available means of dialogue to seek amicable resolutions to what is in the interest of Ghanaians.
The NDC also stated that it is welcoming news to get the Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission to step into the matter.
This latest development follows a decision by the 21-Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission(EC) to meet members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee(IPAC) to have further deliberations on the intended compilation of a new voters register.
Speaking to Starr FM today the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor described the intervention by the Advisory Committee of the EC as progressive
''We think the move by the Eminent Advisory Committee is progressive. But the key thing is that the resistance will still hold.We will continue to embark on this mission, we still believe that the money requested for the voters register can do so much more for the people of this country''.
''The people's anger is being channelled unto this demand because they can't sit down and have bad roads, no portable water, electricity, schools under trees, no beds at the hospitals and you expect them to sit and clap for you because you are going to spend over a billion on the voters' register?'', he quizzed
''I am very optimistic this will lead to the dropping of the new voters' register particularly because from the beginning of this discussion no way has been made for dialogue and looking at the time that we have left for the election it beats my imagination that anybody will think of compiling a new voters register. I am sure the members of advisors have seen the light and reason and found space for the good reason we are sharing . We are very hopeful the advisors will not demand anything less than dropping the register,'' he added.
However, in the meeting between the Eminent Advisory Committee and the EC, the commission called for calm from all political parties and other stakeholders as they work in the national interest.
The meeting between the opposition parties and EC is expected to be held on Monday, January 27 2020 to dialogue over the intended compilation of the new voters' register for the 2020 general elections scheduled for December 7 2020.
