Akufo-Addo jibes John Mahama after commissioning Tema Motorway Interchange

President Akufo-Addo has thrown a subtle jibe at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Mahama after he commissioned the Tema Motorway Interchange.
The President speaking at the commissioning of the road on June 5, 2020, said the NDC and former President John Mahama made so much noise about building infrastructure but that only existed in their 'Green book'.
He described it as a 'fantasy' and says such projects never existed on the grounds.
"We made a pledge to Ghanaians to expand and improve the road networks while closing the missing links. We had to make this pledge because the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was a fantasy and existed in the 'Green book' and not on the grounds. We know that provision of quality infrastructure is an essential tool for the development of our country and the government will ensure the even spread of such projects in the country".
The (NDC) had cautioned the government against commissioning the Tema Motorway flyover without involving former President John Mahama.
The party alleges that the government plans on taking the credit for the project which was initiated by the erstwhile administration.
The NDC argues that consistently, the NPP administration has consistently taken credit for strategic projects initiated by his predecessors especially, Mr Mahama.
The NDC at a press conference chronicled the events leading to the completion of the Tema Motorway Interchange, is a Japanese sponsored project, as the basis for which President Akufo-Addo must not take credit for the project.
“We are reliably informed that President Akufo-Addo will commission the Tema Motorway Expansion Project tomorrow, June 5. This event counts in the series of projects among many other projects initiated by President John Mahama before the December 7, 2016 Elections. The project is thus one of President John Mahama’s popular legacies before leaving office in January 2017. To be exact, this project is amongst the four major Interchanges constructed by H.E. John Dramani Mahama before exiting power in January 2017,” a statement released by the party’s Greater Accra Regional Secretariat read.
The Motorway Grade Separated Interchange has a 2.1 km three-lane dual carriageway with 730 m underpass on the National route N1; improvement of approximately 1.9 km two-lane dual carriageway on the National Route N2 from the Ashiaman Roundabout onto the Harbour Road; Service Road Ramps, retaining wall and box culvert, road base and pavement; Pedestrian Bridges and adequate Road Safety furniture to safeguard lives and property.