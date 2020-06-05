Akufo-Addo to commission Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange today

President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange later today June 5, 2020.
The Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority on Saturday, May 16, 2020, opened the newly constructed Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange to traffic.
The Highways Authority further said directional animations will be broadcasted on TV to help motorists.
The Motorway forms an integral part of the Trans-Africa Highway, stretching from Lagos through Lomé, Accra, and Abidjan to Dakar, and effectively serves as the junction to the Sub-region and the Grade Separation forms part of the Improvement of Ghanaian International Road Corridors project.
The Motorway Grade Separated Interchange has a 2.1 km three-lane dual carriageway with 730 m underpass on the National route N1; improvement of approximately 1.9 km two-lane dual carriageway on the National Route N2 from the Ashiaman Roundabout onto the Harbour Road; Service Road Ramps, retaining wall and box culvert, road base and pavement; Pedestrian Bridges and adequate Road Safety furniture to safeguard lives and property.
READ ALSO : Newly built Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange opens to traffic on May 16
There have also been controversies about which government should take credit for the interchange.
The opposition NDC believes the interchange is the idea of the Mahama administration of which funds were secured for the project but the NPP just inherited the construction stage.
They are calling on President Akufo-Addo to credit Mahama for the project.