Deputy Health Minister-designate Dr Oko-Boye to be vetted on April 15

Udinese chief Marino says Premier League will cancel rest of season The Premier League will follow Belgium's top tier and cancel the rest of its…

Hearts of Oak capture three foreign players Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the capture of three foreign players as they…

Ebusua Dwarfs part company with six players Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have released six players from their…

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant eyes Ghana Premier League return Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has expressed his readiness to return to…

Police arrest DR Congo president's chief of staff The chief of staff to the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo was…