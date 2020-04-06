Vincent Odotei sacked as Deputy Minister for Communication

President Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Deputy Minister for Communication, Vincent Sowah Odotei.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the following appointments, with immediate effect:
Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West and currently Deputy Minister for Health, is now Deputy Minister for Communications. He replaces Vincent Sowah Odotei whose appointment, as Deputy Minister for Communication, has been revoked by the President.
The statement also added that Dr Bernard Oko-Boye, MP for Ledzekuku, is now Deputy Minister-designate for Health.
Dr Bernard Oko-Boye has also been speaking for the government during this Covid-19 pandemic.
About Dr Bernard Oko-Boye
Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye is the Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He is a Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.
Dr Oko-Boye is a licensed medical practitioner who holds BSC in Human Biology, Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
He also holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.
Dr Oko-Boye had his house job at the Ghana Health Service from 2009 to 2012. He then continued as a Medical Officer in the same Institution for four years.
Currently, he is a Physician at Lekma Hospital, a government health facility located at Teshie.