Dr Bawumia leaves for UK

Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra for Oxford, UK on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 to speak at a seminar organised as part of a series of lectures at Oxford University in honour of renowned British development economist Sir Paul Collier.
Sir Paul served as the Professor of Economics and Public Policy in the Blavatnik School of Government and the Director of the International Growth Centre.
Sir Paul is also the Director of the Centre for the Study of African Economies and a Professorial Fellow of St Antony's College, Oxford.
He has also served as a senior advisor to the Blair Commission for Africa and was the Director of the Development Research Group at the World Bank between 1998 and 2003.
Dr Bawumia will return to Accra on Saturday, 27 April 2019.
