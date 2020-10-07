Election 2020: Ivor Greenstreet selects Prof. Emmanuel Bobobe as running mate

The flagbearer for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Ivor Greenstreet has selected Professor Emmanuel Y.H. Bobobe as running mate.
Prof. Emmanuel Bobobe is an associate professor at the Department of Agriculture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers.
He is accredited for the invention of the Cassava Harvester, a mechanical implement that fits into a tractor and uproots cassava plants at the rate of one plant per second.
Prof. Bobobe was a CPP Parliamentary Candidate for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region during the 2008 General Elections.
He succeeds Gabby Nketiah as the CPP running mate, as he joins Ivor Greenstreet to lead the party in the upcoming December polls.
The CPP is yet to launch their 2020 manifesto as well as file their nomination forms towards the December 7 polls.
Many have already tipped the upcoming 2020 polls to be a two-horse race between President Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC.
The two will be squaring off for the 3rd time after both won one contest each.