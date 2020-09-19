Ivor Greenstreets reveals how minor parties can break the duopoly of NDC and NPP

GFA suspends Techiman City FC The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the exercise…

Facebook to open Nigeria office US social media giant Facebook has announced it will be opening an office in…

Global coronavirus infections top 30 million The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe has surpassed 30…

WhatsApp may roll out fingerprint lock support for WhatsApp web WhatsApp has been offering support for a fingerprint sensor on both Android and…

Kotoko announces 8-member management team Asante Kotoko have today September 18, announced their management team to steer…

70% of dogs to be vaccinated in Ghana for rabies Ministry of Food and Agriculture, MOFA is set to vaccinate 70% of dogs in Ghana…