NPP Elections: Fear grips John Boadu & Sammy Awuku over opponents

The national executives contest of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is becoming keener with reports that those who thought would sail through the contest unopposed are being contested.
Even though such people are favourites due to their influences in the governing party, reports reaching Prime News Ghana indicates that, fear has gripped the incumbent National Youth Organizer of the ruling party, Sammy Awuku over a member of the party who has shown interest in the National Organizer’s position of the party in the upcoming NPP elections.
Another person, whom Prime News Ghana gathered is disturbed is the National Organizer and the acting General Secretary, John Boadu, who is billed to contest the General Secretary position.
For him, his main contender, Richard Ahiagbah, has picked up his nomination forms with a call on all aspirants vying for the various positions to run clean campaigns devoid of character assassination.
Until recently, rumours were that Sammy Awuku, who is the incumbent National Youth Organizer and John Boadu, the incumbent National Organizer and acting General Secretary, are going unopposed.
But political watchers and the entire party were shocked when a member of the party in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions, Tweneboah Kodua, popularly known as Dr. T.K expressed interest in the National Organizer position while Richard Ahiagbah, a leading member of the United States branch of the party also indicated his interest in the General Secretary position.
Reliable sources at the Asylum Down headquarters of the NPP have told Prime New Ghana since hearing the news, Sammy Awuku and John Boadu have not been themselves even though they are favourites in the impending elections.
“Sammy Awuku is fighting anybody in the media who gives Dr. TK the opportunity to share his plans for the party”, the source said.
However, speaking to Today Newspaper in an interview, Tweneboah Koduah, said, he was not perturbed about the move by his contender in the upcoming NPP elections.
“I am not moved by this at all, and I will continue in this race even if I get a total media blackout, because I know I will win”, he said.
“I am the one coming to bridge the gap between the government and the grass root base of the party, something which has increasingly become difficult for some people to do”, he stated.
Not willing to divulge how he will do it, he said, “having been at the grass root base for several years and worked with several people at various levels of the party ‘doing this will not be difficult for me”.
According to Tweneboah Koduah, he is entering into the national executive elections because of the grass-roots support.
The aspiring General Secretary, Richard Ahiagbah, on the other hand, said: “the internal contest should be considered as a ‘family affair’ which should deepen the party’s unity after the national delegates’ congress”.
“The campaign is going to be hard and fast but I pledge to conduct a clean and issue-based campaign, devoid of unbecoming comportment to ensure that when all is said and done, we can rally and quickly unite behind our party and government to serve Ghana”, he told Prime News Ghana in an interview.
NPP open nominations
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nominations from May 3, 2018, for the elections of its National Executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
This forms part of the preparations towards retaining the seat of government in the 2020 general elections.
According to the rules of the NPP for the upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for June 15-17 2018 in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, only prospective aspirants are entitled to purchase nominations forms from the National Election Committee at the NPP Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.
Fees for various forms
Prospective aspirants shall pay non-refundable application fees as follow:
National Chairperson – Gh₵10,000
Vice Chairperson – Gh₵8,000
General Secretary – Gh₵6,000
All other positions apart from the special Organs – Gh₵5,000
All Special Organs –Gh₵3,000