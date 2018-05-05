NPP Lord Commey’s project kills WASSCE candidate

A 20-year-old final year student of Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School (HOTCASS) in Accra has been killed by a falling concrete block from a project site believed to be owned by NPP’s Lord Commey.
The incident happened when a block skidded from the second floor of a building under construction at James Town near the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra killing the final year student immediately.
The deceased, Stephen Nii Adjei Botchway, was one of the students writing the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Per an insider account, Stephen Nii Adjei Botchway before the unfortunate incident happened, worked as a labourer on the project site owned by the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey.
Lord Commey is said to have pulled down a dilapidated family house at James Town in Accra to construct a three-storey edifice.
According to reports, the father of the deceased, Nii Laryea Botchway is a polling station executive of the governing New Patriotic Party and a cousin to Lord Commey.
However, Lord Commey is said to have given the family of the deceased GHS5,000 for the funeral arrangement which will be held today, May 5, 2018, at the same venue where the tragic incident occurred.
