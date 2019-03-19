Fight against vigilantism: NPP writes to NDC over dialogue

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have written to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as they are pushing for a dialogue over disbanding vigilante groups affiliated to both parties.
Peter Boamah Otokunor who is the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), confirmed that his party received the letter yesterday but however thinks the details show that the NPP is not committed to the process to disband vigilante groups.
"...We have taken receipt of the letter yesterday around 4 pm and we have discussed it preliminary and we are going to take a decision later by close of today," Mr Otokunor said in an interview with Joy FM.
"But clearly, if you see what is in the letter the NPP, still are unable to show the kind of commitment that the people of Ghana are expecting from them in respect of this matter".
He further stated that the NPP failed to state the venue, time or participants for the specific meeting.
However, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the governing party felt it would have been wrong to have chosen the location for the dialogue without consultation.
