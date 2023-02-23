Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu to pick NDC forms today

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is expected to pick up his forms today Thursday, February 23, 2023 to be the next NDC Flagbearer.
Dr Duffuor, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana will pick up his forms at 9 am.
"The National Democratic Congress has today officially opened nominations for the election of Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections. I am happy to announce that tomorrow I will pick forms at 9am, to contest to be the next NDC Flagbearer by the Grace of the Almighty God, he wrote on Twitter.
To all Comrades who have lost hope, I say to you today, that HOPE is HERE!
The journey to rescue and reposition the NDC for VICTORY 2024 begins!"
Also, former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Kojo Bonsu will pick up his forms today, the Chairman of the Internal Elections Committee of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah has disclosed.
The NDC opened nominations for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General elections on Wednesday and Joshua Alabi picked up the forms on behalf of the former president, John Mahama.
The three-day exercise would end on Friday, February 24, 2023.
The election is expected to take off on May 13 in various constituencies across the country.