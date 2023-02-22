Mahama picks NDC nomination forms

Former President John Mahama has picked nomination forms to contest the NDC Presidential election.
Former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Professor Joshua Alabi, picked up the forms on Mahama's behalf in Accra on Wednesday, February 22.
“We are here to pick up the forms for his HE John Dramani Mahama. As you are aware we are in very difficult times in this country, the economy is in shambles, people are suffering and the summary here is that people are crying for the NDC to come back, he said.
"The NDC has gone through all its structures, and elections, it is time to come for the flagbearer to deliver the 2024 elections."
He further indicated that “Ghanaians are asking for a well-experienced leader, leadership counts. If leadership counts then experience is the key, one who has done it before and one who is very humble, one who loves the people and one who believes in people-centered policies. Fortunately for us in the NDC, as a country, we have somebody like that.
“We are here to pick his form and to work for him and work for the NDC and work for the people of Ghana.
“On January 2025 NDC will be forming the new government under the leadership of HE John Dramani Mahama,” the former contestant for the flagbearer post said.
Mahama officially declared his intentions to contest the NDC flagbearer position when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonments office in Accra on Tuesday, February 21.
NDC on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 opened nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections.
The nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates according to the Party will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.