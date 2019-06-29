Limited voters' registration: 2 arrested for double registration

Some two persons have been handed to the Tema Police by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) for attempting to do double registration in the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.
The suspects showed up at the Tema regional office of the EC to register but when their fingerprints were captured, the biometric device detected they had already registered.
The officials quickly called the police to arrest both. They were subsequently taken to the Community One District Police Headquarters for further investigations.
The Tema Metropolitan Director of the EC, Nana Oduro Numapau, made the confirmation to Daily Guide Newspaper.
Nana Numapau said the EC would release the previous biometric data of the suspects to the police to assist in the investigation.
He said the EC officials were vigilant and would not allow anybody to outwit the procedures for registration.
The EC's Limited voters' registration has not been a smooth one throughout as they have been several challenges.
The opposition NDC called the system fraud and has massive challenges with it.
