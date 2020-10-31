Nana Akomea throws more light on NPP's promise to pay rent for Ghanaians

Nana Akomea a member of the NPP communication team who revealed that the party is planning to pay the rent advance of Ghanaian youth in its second term has explained further.
Nana Akomea in a speech delivered during the party’s presser on Monday, October 26, stated that “the NPP government in its next term will eliminate the big problem of rent advance facing the youth and indeed many other Ghanaians.”
Ever since he made that statement there has been divided opinion on whether the rent will be free or not.
Nana Akomea who is also the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) has thrown more light on the issue and says the money will not be free but will be paid back.
“Because it is not free money, you are going to pay back. So if you rent a place which is GH¢100 a month you will pay back GH¢100 with 50 pesewas, if you rent a place which is GH¢2,000 you will pay more to the scheme.”
He further noted that all anomalies in the scheme will be addressed before being passed by the next parliament if the NPP retains power.
Beyond the payment of rent advances, Akomea stated that the government would set up seed capital of ¢100 million, which would also serve the purpose of leverage to attract additional investment from the private sector.
“Government will implement the necessary regulatory and operational bodies to anchor the policy,” he stated.
He added, “Indeed as we speak, a new Rent Control Act has been drafted for review by Cabinet in this direction. So basically, when this National Rental Assistance comes into being in the next NPP government, the big problem of two to three years Advance rent would greatly reduce, if not ended.”