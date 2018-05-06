Election 2020: Mahama to declare his intention at NDC last unity walk?

Former President John Mahama has disclosed that he will sooner than later announce his intention to contest NDC flagbearership and subsequently contest in the upcoming 2020 general election.
John Mahama after he lost the 2016 election has remained mute on his political future explaining that the delay in communicating his decision was to allow the NDC to re-organize itself from the grassroots.
Addressing several sympatisers of the NDC during the 9th Unity Walk in the Upper East regional capital Bolgatanga John Mahama noted that he has had the opportunity to discuss the issue with people who have the party’s best interest at heart.
“Sooner rather than later…I think very very soon, I would make my political future clear…as I said earlier, I do not want my decision whether to run or not to affect the reorganization of the party,” he said
Former President John Mahama has severally refused to state whether he intends to run for president in the 2020 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.
According to him, his focus at the moment is on contributing towards the party’s restructuring and healing process to make the NDC a stronger force in the elections.
speaking to NDC supporters in London, Mahama said he will soon make his intentions known.
“There are many who have declared their intention to run when the nominations are opened. I’ve been focusing on the reorganization and so I have not made any intentions and I said rightly that if I declare that I will run or I won’t run it will have implications for the reorganization. If I say I won’t run, then it means that the number of people who will intensify their activity to become the presidential candidates would increase in tempo.”
“If I say I will run, then it will also have implications on the reorganization exercise because then the focus will be the fact that I say I want to run so that is why I’m doing the things I want to do. As the immediate past leader who led the party into the elections of 2016 and we lost, I have a responsibility to make sure that the party is put back on its feet so that whoever leads it has a very good chance of taking us into victory. And that is my focus at the moment,” he added.
However, some names that has popped-up to contest in the NDC flagbearership include; Sylvester Mensah, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and former legislator for Ledzekuku, Joshua Alabi.
Ghana News: Latest Ghana News in Ghana