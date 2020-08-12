NPP set a precedent with removal of Charlotte Osei which others will follow - Aseidu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set a precedent with the removal of former EC Chair Charlotte Osei.
Mr Asiedu Nketia believes this is a clear precedent that the NDC and other successive governments can also lean on to do same.
The NDC voiced their displeasure in the manner which Charlotte Osei appointed under their administration was kicked out of office.
READ ALSO: Ghanaians have weighed NDC, NPP and know which one is heavier - Otokunor
“The reasons based on which the previous Electoral commission was changed, we still believe that they are not very good enough reasons for the commissioners to be changed. Now it has been established as a precedent so it will be easier for subsequent government to also begin to change.”
He further says the current Electoral Commission led by Jean Mensa will be investigated should they win the 2020 general election.
Mr Asiedu Nketia speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face said there will be the need to probe the activities of institutions and the EC will not be exempt.
He hinted that Chairperson of the EC, Madam Jean Mensa, her deputies and other officials of the Commission if found guilty of any act, will face the full rigorous of the law.
“We will investigate everything that they have done. If there are sufficient reasons for them to be changed, why not? It will be in the service of the nation. Previously, we were of the opinion that procurement breaches can’t be a basis for Electoral Commission members to be changed. Now the court has established that procurement breaches can be used for change of membership. If Procurement breaches are found to have implicated any other persons who had otherwise been protected under the constitution, that person cannot have protection again.”