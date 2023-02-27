'Second coming' : John Dumelo to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon seat again

John Dumelo has picked his nomination form to contest in NDC primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.
The politician announced his ‘second coming’ in a tweet on Sunday.
He said that "after extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon!"
After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming. #Still IDey4you. pic.twitter.com/z58kvmmPO7— Farmer John (@johndumelo) February 26, 2023
John is expected to face stiff competition from fellow actor Fred Nuamah and former Vice President of the University of Ghana SRC, Moses Baafi Acheampong who have also expressed interest in the seat.
In 2020, John Dumelo contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat against the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan.
Dumlo lost as polled 37,778 votes as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851 votes
The NDC primaries is slated for May 13.