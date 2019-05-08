UN chief begins 4 days Ghana visit today 

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly is expected to be in Ghana on an official visit from Wednesday, May 8 to Saturday, May 11, 2019.
The visit of the UN President seeks to strengthen and increase political support and cooperation between Ghana and the United Nations General Assembly.
Ms Garcés while Ghana is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Akufo-Addo; Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, and the leadership of Parliament; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (MP); the High-Level Ministerial Committee on SDGs, representatives of civil society and UN officials.
She is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Manhyia, Kumasi.
Ms Garcés’ visit will highlight Ghana’s leadership role and support for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and emphasise the importance of strengthening the multilateral system as the best option for responding to global crises and challenges.
She will among other things address the role of parliaments in building political will for the implementation of global commitments crucial for effective responses to climate change, maintenance of peace and security, the changing world of work and strengthening of social protection systems, reducing inequalities, among others, to achieve the SDGs.
The theme of the current session of the United Nations General Assembly is: “Making the UN Relevant to All; Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”
Ms Garcés is expected to visit historical sites in the country including the Cape Castle and the Kumasi Cultural Centre.