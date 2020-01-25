We will mobilize Ghanaians to mount pressure on the EC - NDC's Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register will continue to mount pressure on the Electoral Commission.
This he says will be done if the EC does not rescind its decision to compile a new Voter's Register.
The EC has already announced date and modalities for the compilation of a new voters’ register despite a planned meeting between the Eminent Advisory Committee and the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) scheduled for Thursday to iron out concerns raised over the exercise.
Sammy Gyamfi speaking to Citi News says the EC should prepare for more demonstrations if they do not revoke their decision.
“It is an insult to the EC as a corporate body because it is giving them away as a body which is not interested in protecting the democracy and the strides we have achieved since 1992. They should be prepared for more mass actions. We are not going to stop now. We are not going to give in.”
“We are not going to give up. We know the will of the people is supreme and the will of the people is what will prevail at the end of the day. We are going to occupy the headquarters of the EC and their offices across the 16 regions of the country and we are going to mobilize the ordinary people of this country to mount more pressure on the EC to do the right thing.”
The EC yesterday announced that they have a meeting on Thursday with the Eminent Advisory Committee and the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).
The Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register have held two demonstrations against the EC's decision, the first was the 'Tikusayi' in Tamale and the other was 'Yenpini' in Kumasi.
They then suspended all other planned demonstration and gave the EC a one-week ultimatum to rescind its decision.