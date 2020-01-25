Eminent Advisory Committee, EC and IPAC to meet on Thursday over new Voter's Register

The Eminent Advisory Committee says it will meet with the Electoral Commission and the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) over the new Voters' Register brouhaha on Thursday, January 30, 2019
On January 15, the 21-member Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) called on all political parties and other stakeholders to remain calm urging the EC to further engage on plans to compile a new register for the 2020 polls.
The EC on January 24, released a statement and portions read: "The meeting will seek to engage with the Inter Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission's plan to compile a new Voter's Register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections".
READ ALSO: Demo against new voters' register suspended, parties give EC 1 week ultimatum to rescind decision
READ ALSO: EC has disrespected its Eminent Advisory Committee - NDC, others
The Electoral Commission has had to deal with firm opposition ever since the decision to compile a new voters' register surfaced.
Even though there are calls by these opposition parties to rescind this decision, the EC says the compilation of the voters' register will begin in April.