NDC, others to 'occupy Electoral Commission' over new voters' register

The National Democratic Congress, NDC says they are mobilising to occupy the Electoral Commission following the EC's approval of a detailed programme for the compilation of a new voters' register.
The NDC and other opposition political parties have opposed the compilation of a new voters' register.
Other 18 Civil Society Groups have also opposed the action of the EC saying there was no need for the EC to compile a new voters' register.
But at a meeting of Commissioners and Directors yesterday the EC approved modalities for the compilation of the new voters' register.
Director of Electoral Services Dr Serebour Quaicoe said, "It's now decided that we are stating the registration on the 18th of April and end on the 30th of May, we are going to use the ......system as we used in 2012, we are targeting around 32,000 polling stations and we are acquiring about 8,000 machines for BVRs.."
According to him, the consultation with other stakeholders will not be to consider whether to compile or not but rather to explain to them what they have decided to do.
"To explain what we are doing but not to about whether we should compile it or not.."
In a reaction to the decision of the EC, Director of Communication for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said the EC should prepare for a series of protests including occupying the offices of the EC.
"EC must be ready for more protest across the country, the Accra demonstration will come on a date which will be announced, we will occupy their office, we will exercise our constitutional rights to protest against this.......of the public purse and the attempt to undermine our electoral system."
He has also disclosed that they are considering legal actions against the EC.
"We are also contemplating a legal action and our lawyers are currently considering that option very strongly.."