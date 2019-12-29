2019/20 GPL week 1: Kotoko begins with a victory as it 'ends in tears' for Hearts of Oak

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League kicked off today December 29, 2019, at all match venues.
Football lovers had their eyes on the two most popular clubs in Ghana Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Both clubs were beaming with confidence ahead of the new season but one has certainly won the bragging rites in week one.
At the Baba Yara Stadium, Justice Blay gave Kotoko an early goal against Eleven Wonders and that was the first goal of the season.
Kotoko searched for more but could not find it as they held on to claim all three points.
Jonah Atuquaye made sure Hearts of Oak begun the season with a defeat as he scored the only goal for Berekum Chelsea to record a famous win at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Accra Hearts of Oak
Aduana Stars and Ashanti Gold all recorded wins in their respective matches. Legon Cities FC, formerly called Wa All Stars also drew 2-2 with Liberty Professionals at the Karl Reindorf Park.
Below are the full results for matchday 1
Aduana 4-0 Inter Allies
Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders
Ashanti Gold 3-0 Great Olympics
Bechem United 2-0 Elmina Sharks
Dreams FC 4-1 King Faisal
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-3 Medeama
Hearts of Oak 0-1 Berekum Chelsea
Karela 0-1 WAFA
Liberty Professionals 2-2 Legon Cities FC