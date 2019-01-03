Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah confirms contract extension talks

Black Stars tactician Kwesi Appiah has opened up his contract extension conversations with the Ghana Football Association.
The Black Stars head coach has revealed that talks are still ongoing between himself and the Ghana FA for the extension of his contract.
Appiah’s current deal elapses at the end of May, one month before the commencement of the AFCON 2019.
Rumours are that Kwesi Appiah has been handed a contract extension by the Ghana FA but according to the Black Stars trainer, the deal is yet to be finalized.
"Talks are underway to extend my contract with the Black Stars," Appiah told Kessben FM.
"My initial contract ends in April but we are in discussions to renew it. I cannot tell you the length of the new contract but we are actively seeking to renew our relationship as a coach and the Ghana FA". Kwesi Appiah concluded.
Per reports, the terms of the renewal with regards to the monthly wage of Appiah remains the same.