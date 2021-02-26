2023 African Games: Ghana will host a successful event - Sports Minister-Designate

Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister-Designate has vowed that the Ghana Government will ensure the hosting of a colourful event when the rest of Africa troops to the country for the 2023 African Games.
He made this know when he took his turn at the Appointments Committee on Thursday, February 25.
Speaking during his vetting on Thursday Hon. Ussif gave the assurance to the House and the nation that Ghana would give the continent a good competition.
"The President has since inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and I’ve met them for briefings.
They have started setting up sub-committees to look at human capital development. The idea is that we don’t want to host the All Africa Games without winning any medals.
Apart from that, we’re also setting up a sub-committee to look at the infastructure development.
We’re going to put up an Olympic Village which will come with facilities which, after the games, will serve as a University for Sports Development.
We are very focused. Government is focused to host the best ever All Africa Games in the country.”
President Akufo Addo in October 2020 sworn into office the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to commence preparations towards the 13th African Games.
In 2018, Ghana was declared host of the 13th edition of the 2023 African Games and would be the first time that country will be hosting the tournament.
The African Games is a multi-sport event held every four years with the competing nations coming from the African continent.
The Ghana 2023 Games will involve 20 plus sporting disciplines, 50 plus participating nations and 7,000 plus athletes/technical persons and 2 co-host cities - Accra & Kumasi.
The 2023 African Games will also serve as qualifiers for the various disciplines for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.