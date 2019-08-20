7-man committee formed to review NC Statute proposals

Club administrators have formed a 7-man committee have a second look at the proposals made by the Normalisation Committee to the GFA Statutes.
The committee was formed after a meeting of club administrators in Accra on Tuesday to discuss ways of aligning the NC’s proposals to that of FIFA.
The forum was attended by Premier League, Division One and Two clubs, Women Football Reps, RFA Reps, Constituent Bodies and other Congress delegates.
In July, the Normalisation Committee sent proposals in term changes to Ghana football statutes to the various clubs for approval.
This followed the NC’s discussions with FIFA over new statutes per its mandate as stated by FIFA.
The proposals were put before the clubs for further deliberations before the GFA Congress in September this year.
This move led to the meeting of the clubs to go through the proposals and iron out all differences before the congress.
The committee set up by the clubs has Ntow Fianko, Kofi Manu, Randy Abbey, Madam Habiba Atta, Frederick Acheampong and Ameenu Shardow as members.
They have a one-week working period to finish their work after which, discussions with the NC are likely to follow on the way forward.
FIFA approves Normalisation Committee statutes
FIFA have approved the statutes proposed by the Normalization Committee, clearing the way for a new constitution of the Ghana FA.
According to reports, the approval came in within the last 24 hours and the Clubs will be notified soon. With the statutes approved by FIFA it means it won't take long for the Normalisation Committee to organise elections.
The Normalisation Committee were last year instituted by FIFA in conjunction with Government of Ghana to run the daily affairs of the FA, review the statutes and organise elections following the ban placed on former President Kwesi Nyantakyi.
READ ALSO:
Source: citisports