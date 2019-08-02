CK Akonnor reports Kotoko to Normalisation Committee

C.K. Akonnor has reported Asante Kotoko to the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC), his lawyer Prosper Yaw Ntow has confirmed.
The 45-year-old who guided the Porcupines to back to Africa following winning the Normalisation Committee Special Competition has been at loggerheads with the club.
"We have reported Asante Kotoko to the NC because we believe they have terminated CK's contract. There is no issue of reassignment or elevation anywhere in the contract,'' Lawyer Prosper Yaw Ntow told Kumasi-based Oyerepa Fm.
In early July the former Hearts of Oak coach was elevated to the role of technical director following the appointment of Kjetil Zachariassen as the new head coach but a position he declined.
A statement dated July 4, 2019 and signed by the CEO of Kotoko, Mr George Amoakoh, said, “I am pleased to inform you that management of the club has made you the Technical Director of the club which takes immediate effect”.
"The new position, which comes with an enhanced remuneration of GH?8,500 will also see Akonnor enjoying all other benefits he received as a coach."
Akonnor on Thursday handed officially rejected his new role at Kotoko after handing over the club’s properties in his custody to the management of the club.