Abel Manomey reveals why he joined Dreams FC

Abel Manomey has revealed why he snubbed other clubs to sign for Dreams FC in the just ended transfer window.
Manomey this week completed a move to the Dawu based club after ending his stay with Great Olympics.
A club statement read “Dreams Football Club wishes to announces that the club has officially reached an agreement with striker Abel Manomey for a 2 year contract.”
Speaking after his move, the striker has disclosed that he was convinced by the team's project and plans hence his decision to the club.
READ ALSO: Test players for Covid-19 before league resumes - Medical expert advises
According to him, despite the several offers on the table, the one from Dreams FC looked the most appealing.
"Well I thing the first one was the approach that they gave because of how they saw that I could be very important to the team at this time of the season and what they put on the table was also a factor and then I had to do a lot of consultations because I have already spoken to a lot of clubs and I'd a verbal agreement with Great Olympics but after consultations we all came to a consensus that i needed a fresh environment and challenge," Manomey told Citi FM.
Abel holds the record for the most goals in the Ghana Universities Sports Association Games (GUSA) where he scored 10 goals in 10 games in this year’s edition and he holds the record for most goals scored in GUSA games with a total of 39 goals in 35 games.
His addition is expected to boost Dreams FC's attack ahead of the second round of the campaign.