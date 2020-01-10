Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed targets GPL goal king award

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has stated that is target for the on-going 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is to emerge the top scorer.
Mohammed, began is his quest for the top scorer award after bagging a hat-trick in his outfit 4-0 win over Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in matchday 1 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League Season.
It was a perfect hat-trick as he scored with head, left foot and right foot.
Speaking to Kumasi-based radio station Angel FM, the former Asante Kotoko striker said not only does he want to win GPL goal king but he wants to set a new record.
"Winning the goal king is now my prime target in the league. Normally in the Ghana Premier League, some players score 16, 17 goals to win the goal king accolade. As a striker, I want to win [it] by passing those figures to add it to my personal records as an achievement.", he told Kumasi-based radio station Angel FM.
"I have to increase my goals tally say with 20 or 21 in annexing the individual coveted prize in order to leave a record when it comes to the number of goals to be scored in winning the award.
"So with hard work and training together with determination, l know that l would be able to achieve all these targets l'd set for myself at the end of the season.", he concluded.
Aduana Stars will face struggling King Faisal this weekend in matchday three of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.