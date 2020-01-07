Defending champions Aduana Stars must be considered a threat - Head coach W.O. Tandoh

Aduana Stars head coach W.O. Tandoh says his team must be considered a threat because they are defending champions.
The two-time Ghana Premier League champions beat Great Olympics last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Nathan Kwasi Richmond second-half injury time goal gave the 'Ogya boys' the victory which have seen them claimed the maximum 6 points from the opening two games and they are tied top with Medeama, Dreams FC, AshGold and Asante Kotoko.
According to Tandoh, Aduana Stars should not be ruled out of teams winning the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
"We should be considered that Aduana Stars is the league defending champions of Ghana that is all what you should consider first.
"We are taking it game after game, we are going home and the scout will come and tell us what they saw and then we will build upon it."
"Those who ridiculed Aduana have laughed at the wrong side of their mouth. With two matches played, it's not over yet, we are going to plan very well for the remaining 34 matches."
He added that, Great Olympics could have suffered a humiliating scoreline if there was more time left on the clock.
“Olympics were lucky on Sunday because if there was more time, we would have buried them. From a tactical perspective, we knew that we were the stronger team."
