AFCON 2019: Black Stars complete final training with 'Spirited JAMA' session ahead of Tunisa tie (VIDEO)

The Black Stars of Ghana completed their final training at the Suez Canal Sports in Ismailia, Egypt ahead of their round 16 tie in AFCON 2019 against Tunisia on Monday, July 8 at 7:00 pm.
The Black Stars trained with a full house with the exception of Christain Astu who is nursing an injury. Ghana have also been handed a major boost with the return of Kasim Nuhu from suspension.
After the workout, they had a "spirited JAMA" session.
The four times African champions will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten record against the Carthage Eagles on Monday in order to set up a quarter-final with Madagascar on July 11.
