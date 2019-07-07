AFCON 2019: Debutants Madagascar book quarter-final spot

Madagascar success story in AFCON 2019 continues as they beat DR Congo 4-2 on penalties to reach the quarterfinal of the AFCON for in their maiden edition.
Ibrahim Samuel Amada opened the scoring at the Alexandria Stadium after minutes 9 minutes with a thunderbolt strike from 25 yards which struck the top right corner before going in.
Cedric Bakambu drew DR Congo level 11 minutes later after he sneaked past two centre backs to head home. Both sides failed to increase tally with as the first half ending 1-1.
Madagascar restored the lead in the second half courtesy Faneva Ima Andriatsima before former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba rose high to head from a corner the Leopards to send the match into extra time.
DR Congo threw everything at Madagascar in extra time but unfortunately, the game had to be settled on penalties.
Ghana and Tunisia will slug it out at 7:00 pm at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday, July 8 with the winner facing Madagascar in the quarter-final on July 11 at 7:00 pm.
