AFCON 2019: I will resign if Egypt fails to win tourney - Javier Aguirre

Head coach of Egypt national football team, Javier Aguirre has stated that he will call it a day should he fail to achieve his target of winning the AFCON 2019.
Hosts, Egypt are the most successful African country in the history of the continent's football with 7 trophies are hoping to add to their titles in this summer's tournament which takes off on June 21 to July 19.
According to the Mexican tactician, he is bent of leading Egypt to glory and failure to do so will honourably resign.
“We don’t think about anything right now except the opening game against Zimbabwe. I am only focused on the tournament and I am bound with the Egyptian Football Association with a contract,” Aguirre told reporters.
“However, I will definitely leave if I found myself incapable of achieving the targets of Egypt.”
“We have a squad of 23 players that were chosen by the technical staff with utmost conviction, so I don’t want to discuss any other player out of the list. We will return to Cairo on June 17 to resume preparations. We can’t wait to play at Cairo Stadium in front of the Egyptian audience.”
“I call the Egyptian fans to come in mass to the games, we will do our best to win the title. We are ready for AFCON and the team is complete now with Salah’s arrival, everyone has to acknowledge that the players are fully concentrated especially due to hosting the tournament.”
The North African giants have been pitted against Zimbabwe, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Group A.
