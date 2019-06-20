AFCON 2019: Know the 48 British-based players to stars in tourney

Africa's biggest football tournament kickstarts on Friday, June 21 with 24 of the best teams competing for the continental trophy.
A host of British-based players will be donning the colours of their respective national teams to hoist their nation's flag high.
In all 48 British-based players will be on the green turf of Egypt to showcase the talents they have to the world in Africa's flagship football tournament.
Egypt: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Uganda: Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town)
DR Congo: Arthur Masuaku (West Ham), Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham), Youssouf Mulumbu (Celtic), Britt Assombalanga (Middlesbrough), Yannick Bolasie (Everton)
Zimbabwe: Alec Mudimu (Cefn Druids), Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest)
Nigeria: Leon Balogun (Brighton), John Mikel Obi (Middlesbrough), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke), Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal), Henry Onyekuru (Everton)
Guinea: Julian Jeanvier (Brentford), Ibrahima Cisse (Fulham), Naby Keita (Liverpool)
Burundi: Saido Berahino (Stoke)
Senegal: Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Algeria: Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
Kenya: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur)
Tanzania: Abdi Yussuf Mussa (Blackpool)
South Africa: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford)
Morocco: Romain Saiss (Wolves)
Ivory Coast: Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Jean-Michael Seri (Fulham), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa)
Namibia: Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn)
Mali: Molla Wague (Nottingham Forest), Lassana Coulibaly (Rangers)
Ghana: Andy Yiadom (Reading), Christian Atsu (Newcastle), Thomas Agyepong (Manchester City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Cameroon: Gaetan Bong (Brighton), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts)
Benin: Sessi D'Almeida (Yeovil), Steve Mounie (Huddersfield)
