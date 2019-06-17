AFCON 2019: Profile of Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu Twasam (born 10 January 1992) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Newcastle United and the Ghana national team.
Christian Atsu started his football career at the Feyenoord Fetteh Academy in Gomoa, Ghana; that was after he was spotted while playing for his school. He subsequently earned a contract with FC Porto in 2009 but was soon loaned to Portuguese side Rio Ave for the 2011/2012 season.
At Rio, he made 27 appearances for the side and scored 6 goals before returning to Porto where he only made 17 appearances for the club.
In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million on a five-year contract, who subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Málaga.
After spending the 2016/2017 season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a £6.2m permanent transfer to the St James' Park on a four-year deal in May 2017.
A full international with over 60 caps since his debut in 2012, Christian Atsu has represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.
READ ALSO: