AFCON 2019: Profile of Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso (born 25 July 1990) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Deportivo Alavés as a midfielder.
He began his professional career at Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC. The midfielder played just a single season in the local league before he was signed by Spanish lower division side Elche.
Between 2008 and 2012, Wakaso played in the second tier of Spanish football with Villareal and Espanyol, making 58 appearances and scoring once.
In 2013 Wakaso moved to the Russian Premier League with FC Rubin Kazan but after a season he joined Celtic, on a season-long loan.
Wakaso scored on his competitive debut for Celtic, netting the first in a 2–2 away draw against FC Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League group stage.
On 30 August 2015, after appearing rarely, he was loaned to UD Las Palmas for one year.
On 10 July 2016, Wakaso signed a three-year contract with Superleague Greece club Panathinaikos F.C. for an undisclosed fee, also after a season, he was loaned to another Spanish top flight side, Granada CF.
He scored his first club for them on 1 March, helping to a 2–1 home win over Deportivo Alavés.
On 17 July 2017, the day after mutually terminating his contract, Mubarak Wakaso signed a three-year deal with Deportivo Alavés.
Mubarak Wakaso represented Ghana at the 2005 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Peru, playing two matches in an eventual group stage exit (three draws).
He made his full international debut on 13 October 2012, in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi.
Wakaso scored his first goal for Ghana in a friendly with Cape Verde on 14 November 2012.
Mubarak Wakaso has appeared in four AFCON tournaments and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He has been capped 51 times for the Black Stars registering 12 goals.
